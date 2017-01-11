Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 18, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $100,800.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Mark R McAlear, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for QR Lending, a division of First Federal Bank of Florida, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: October 24, 2012 Houston County Recorder

Document Number: A271601

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: QRL Financial Services, a Division of First Federal Bank of Florida

Dated: December 14, 2016

Recorded: December 15, 2016 Houston County Recorder

Document Number: A286472

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004642-0007148613-1

Lender or Broker: QR Lending, a division of First Federal Bank of Florida

Residential Mortgage Servicer: LoanCare Servicing Center, Inc.

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Houston

Property Address: 817 Redwood St E, La Crescent, MN 55947-1460

Tax Parcel ID Number: 25.1064.000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 14 in Block 1, Fays Golden Acres Addition to the City (formerly Village) of LaCrescent, Houston County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $97,851.60

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 306 South Marshall Street, Suite 1100, Caledonia, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 01, 2017, or the next business day if September 01, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 10, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

QRL Financial Services, a Division of First Federal Bank of Florida

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036758F01

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

January 11, 18, 25, February 1, 8, 15, 2017

