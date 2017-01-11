Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING PERMIT/CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

The City Council, acting as the Board of Appeals, of the City of Caledonia, will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2017, in the Council Room, City Hall, 231 East Main Street, to consider a Zoning Application submitted by H and R Enterprise LLC, 523 Enterprise Drive., requesting a conditional use permit for sale and repair of truck and equipment.

The legal descriptions for these parcels are as follows:

Lot 2 of Block 1 of RG&G Addition to the City of Caledonia according to the official plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Houston County, Minnesota.

Subject to an ingress-egress easement over, in and upon the Northerly 40 feet of said Lot 2, the Dominant Tenement of said easement being Lot 3 of Block 1 of said Addition, said easement to run with the lands.

Interested persons may testify in person at the Public Hearing, by written notice, by agent, or by attorney, and may present evidence in favor of, or in opposition to, the above listed items. Written comments should be addressed to the City Of Caledonia, Clerks Office, 231 East Main Street, P.O. Box 232, Caledonia, MN 55921.

For the Board of Appeals

Michael F. Gerardy

Zoning Administrator

City Of Caledonia, MN

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

January 11, 2017

641513