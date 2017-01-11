Notice of Public Hearings – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

That an application has been made by Thomas Hoscheit, 11608 County 5, Caledonia, MN 55921, for a Conditional Use Permit to expand a feedlot over 300 animal units (a.u.) from 248 a.u. to 434 a.u. (Section 14 – 0110.1403, Subdivision 1, Subsection 3) and to expand an existing manure storage structure with a capacity over 20,000 gallons (Section 14 0110.1403, Subdivision 1, Subsection 18) all in Mayville Township on the following premises, to-wit:

All that part of the Northwest Quarter and the West Half of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter lying south of the town road, all in Section 30, Township 102 North, Range 5 West, Houston County, Minnesota.

Said applicant standing and making application is as fee owner of said described lands.

A hearing on this application will be held at the Houston County Justice Center basement, City of Caledonia, Minnesota, 55921 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. All persons having an interest in the matter will be given the opportunity to be heard relative to the granting or denying of said application.

HOUSTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

By: Aaron Lacher

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

The Caledonia Argus

January 11, 2017

