Notice of Public Hearings – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

That an application has been made by Joshua Dahl and Jerry Dahl, 23016 Bridge Creek Drive, Rushford, MN 55971, for a Conditional Use Permit to expand a feedlot over 300 animal units (a.u.) from 243 a.u. to 342 a.u. (Section 14 0110.01403, Subdivision 1, Subsection 3) and build a manure storage structure with a capacity over 20,000 gallons (Section 14 0110.1403, Subdivision 1, Subsection 18) in Yucatan Township on the following premises, to-wit:

The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 20, Township 103, Range 7 Houston County, Minnesota.

Said applicants standing and making application are as fee owners of said described lands.

A hearing on this application will be held at the Houston County Justice Center basement, City of Caledonia, Minnesota, 55921 at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. All persons having an interest in the matter will be given the opportunity to be heard relative to the granting or denying of said application.

HOUSTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

By: Aaron Lacher

Zoning Administrator

