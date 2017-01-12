Elsie Marie Geiwitz, 98, died January 11, 2017 in Houston, Minn. Elsie was born on November 14, 1918 to Adolph and Anna (Zaiger) Blessing of Hokah, Minn. She married Gene Geiwitz on March 3, 1945. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching and Master’s degree in Special Education from Winona State. She was a dedicated elementary and special education teacher in Hokah and La Crosse for over 45 years. Her first teaching position was a one room school house in rural Minnesota when she was just 18. She was an active member of the Hokah Community Church, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and various community and non-profit organizations and charities. In addition to numerous other awards she received, Elsie was awarded Teacher of the Year, Houston County Senior Citizen of the year and outstanding 1935 grad of Houston High School. Elsie and Gene were instrumental in the building of the Hokah Pool and Elsie started the first Cub Scout and Girl Scout troop in Hokah. Many will remember her as their 2nd and 3rd grade teacher at Hokah Public School.

She is survived by her children: John (Juliann) Geiwitz of Houston, Minn., Bob (Doreen) Geiwitz of Portage, Wis., and Cindy (Ken Dube’) Geiwitz of Eden Prairie, Minn., her grandchildren Rick (Denise) Geiwitz, Ron (Lori) Geiwitz, Ryan (Amy) Geiwitz, Destiny (Mike) Schaefer, Chris (Angie) Dube’, great grandchildren Heather (Shawn Eddy) Geiwitz, Matthew and Ethan Geiwitz, Evan, Tanner, and Maddie Geiwitz, Emma, Carter, Dawson Geiwitz, Cecilia Dube’, Colby and Camden Schaefer, and great, great grandchildren Haylee Geiwitz and Jarvis Hershburger. Other family members include Linda (Mike) Hirschuber, Jerry (Karen) Pilger, Dick Pilger, Jeff Geiwitz, and Kevin (Angie) Geiwitz and her cousin Loris Tangvik of Billings, Mont.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, brother George Blessing, husband Gene Geiwitz in 1991 and son Jim Geiwitz in 1994.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Hokah Community Church. Pastor David Possing will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Hokah. Elsie’s children invite you to her visitation on Monday evening from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 South Oak St. Visitation will also be held at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Elsie’s family would like to thank the loving staff at Valley View Health Care for the wonderful care they provided to her during her stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Elsie’s memory.