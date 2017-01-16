Richard Dean Fishel

Richard Dean (Spike) Fishel died at his home in Arcadia, Wis. on January 13, 2017.

He was born August 15, 1950 to George and Melpha (Sagdalen) Fishel in Caledonia, Minn. He served in the US Navy for four years. He married Pearl Bolduan from La Crescent and had two children. They later divorced. Spike enjoyed fishing and hunting, traveling and riding motorcycles. He was well known for his card tricks and for his humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: George Fishel JR, Bonnie Dolan, and James Fishel. He is survived by his son Dean Fishel, daughter Tina Fishel and one grandaughter Isobella, siblings Delpha (Dean) Blumentritt, John (Sandra) Fishel, Douglas Fishel, Craig (Diane) Fishel and Becky Ames, several nieces and nephews and a special friend Shalley Betz. A memorial celebration will be held at the Hokah Park this summer.