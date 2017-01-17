Caledonia city council approves hiring of additional full-time police officer

Amanda Ninneman/The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia city council members held their first meeting as a new council on Jan. 9, 2017. Pictured from left to right are council members Randi Vick, Paul Fisch, mayor DeWayne “Tank” Schroeder, council member Robert Lemke and council member Bob Burns.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia city council approved adding a full-time officer and will reduce the permanent part-time hours of another position.

The hire will bring the number of full-time officers up to five.

Previous coverage was achieved by two permanent part-time officers working 70 and 60 hours per pay period respectively.

However, the department has a hard time keeping officers as a result of the lack of full-time security.

“The 60 hour position ended up taking a job elsewhere,” said city administrator Adam Swann. “I guess we’re looking at how to proceed with turnover being pretty significant.”

Since 2013, the department has gone through five different permanent part-time officers who leave for full-time opportunities.

In reviewing the costs, each permanent part-time officer costs $11,488 to train.

Often times the department spends that money, the officer gains the experience and leaves for a full-time opportunity.

Then the department has to cover those costs for another young officer looking to gain valuable experience.

“Every permanent part-time officer has to have about 12 to 16 hours of training,” said police chief Kurt Zehnder. “Anytime one of them leaves that’s an $11,000 hit we’re incurring.”

The additional costs of moving one of the two officers from a permanent part-time status to full-time will be about $3,000 in salary, and another $12,000 in health insurance.

However, over time, Swann and Zehnder felt that the ongoing costs of training a revolving door of officers would help offset some of those additional costs.

“Hopefully the officers will stay a long time which helps mitigate some of those costs,” Zehnder said.

The council asked if coverage could be realized with just part-time officers.

Zehnder said they had crunched the numbers and that 24 hour coverage, “as the community members and business owners have come to expect,” could not be possible without some combination of six full-time and permanent part-time officers.

“If I could, I would,” Zehnder said.

“We provide double coverage on weekend nights as the bars are closing,” Zehnder said. “In my opinion we’re losing very good police officers.”

Zehnder said that the problem isn’t soley that of the Caledonia PD.

He said departments like Austin and others have similar issues keeping young officers who are looking for full-time opportunities.

Swann felt that if the council would consider moving one of the permanent part-time positions to full-time, there would be less turn over then there has been when there are two such positions.

The council approved hiring a full-time officer with the reduction of the permanent part-time position to no more than 45 hours per pay period.