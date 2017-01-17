Camp Winnebago offers brides and grooms any and everything they need to make their special day memorable

Ray + Kelly Photography

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

There are many reasons young couples from the area may choose to hold their wedding at Camp Winnebago.

The camp provides a scenic setting to host the event and make it a memorable one.

For Melissa Wray, daughter of Charlie and Deb Wray, who married Todd Challacombe on September 5, 2015, the choice to hold the event at Camp Winnebago was an easy one.

“Camp Winnebago is just down the road from where I grew up,” Wray said. “It reflects what I love about this area: the valley, the Winnebago creek, the tree-covered hills. I now live in Minneapolis with my husband Todd; but for our wedding, I wanted to share this genuine and beautiful place that has meant so much to me with our friends and family. On a more practical level, it was conveniently located near my parents’ house, it was an affordable venue, we could pick our own caterers, and it allowed us to do everything we wanted to do for our wedding.”

Camp offers today’s bride and grooms several options to make their big day one to remember.

“Our Winnebago Valley Conference Center facility is available to rent for weddings, birthdays, family reunions and any other large gatherings year round”, said camp director Laurie Maloney. “Call the office (507-724-2351) for availability and reservations.”

“Rent one of our three shelters for that special outdoor event. These units have picnic tables, electricity and grills,” Maloney continued.

Wray noted that the choice was easy right from the start as she didn’t even look at or consider other options for her wedding.

“Camp Winnebago emerged as the clear choice early on for us,” Wray said.

What does Camp Winnebago offer that most other venues don’t?

“It was the perfect venue to make our own for that weekend,” Wray answered. “We were able to keep all of the wedding activities in one spot. We were able to decorate the way we wanted, bring in our caterer of choice (The Farmhouse), rent extra dorm rooms for out of town guests, and offer other perks such as hiking trails, lawn games, and beautiful natural surroundings.” Ray + Kelly Photography

Wray said the location rose to the top of the list immediately and was so pleased with how everything turned out.

Wray and her husband took full advantage of the extensive offerings Camp Winnebago provides.

“We used the campground for literally everything,” she said. “We had our rehearsal dinner in the dining room the evening before our wedding. On the wedding day, we had our ceremony in a little copse of trees between the dining hall and hiking trails. We had the reception and dance in the dining hall; we had The Farmhouse from Caledonia cater (so delicious!), so the industrial kitchen was a perfect fit for that. Some of our out-of-town guests stayed in the dorm rooms below or camped. We even set up the fire pit for a bonfire, although with record humidity and heat, we ended up not having a fire. We didn’t even have to travel anywhere for our photos — the entire campground is full of beautiful areas such as the waterfall, barn, and walking paths.”

What feedback, if any, did you get from your wedding guests about Camp Winnebago?

Wray replied “Convenient accommodations, beautiful.”

“Since all of our wedding activities took place at Camp Winnebago, it made things really simple on the day of,” she continued. “We had a lot of family and friends to help us set up and take down, and the Camp Winnebago staff made sure we had everything we needed. With all the extra time and help, Todd and I were able to take time to really enjoy our wedding day and all the wonderful people who shared it with us.”

“I would also add that another local business, The Farmhouse, was our caterer for both the rehearsal dinner and wedding, and I absolutely loved working with them,” Wray added. “Mary and Sara really helped us to craft a menu that met all of our needs and requests (including a dessert bar of pie and cake!). The food was so delicious, and presented beautifully. We received many compliments from our guests on the food.”