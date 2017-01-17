Senior dining finds temporary home

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

As of Monday, Jan. 16, Senior Dining will be held temporarily at Immanuel Lutheran in Caledonia.

“We’re still looking for a full-time site,” SEMCAC executive director Wayne Stenberg said. “We haven’t signed a contract yet, but it’s being looked at by a corporate office.”

On Dec. 29, 2016, Senior Dining had its last day where it had been held at United Methodist Church.

In the short term, Stenberg said he and his staff “our Senior Services Director” visited with seniors in the community and that they said they’d like to see it continue in a permanent site.

Stenberg said, “Adam (Swann) from the city has been kept in the know.”

Stenberg, who has been the executive director of SEMCAC since 2010, speaks proudly of the work SEMCAC has done in Caledonia.

“We’ve been helping for 50 years and we continue to take a lot of time and investment to make sure we take care of the clients we serve there,” he said.

For meal reservations please contact Sandy at 507-703-0935.