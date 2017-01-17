This May the Noels will celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Submitted

Pictured on their wedding day in 1952, Rita and Gerald “Jug” Noel.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Gerald (Jug) and Rita Noel are “well past wedding stage.”

“We just take one day at a time and take the good with the bad,” Rita notes.

The couple will celebrate 65 years of marriage this May so we felt it made perfect sense for our 2017 Bridal Tab.

Jug and Rita raised three daughters while living in rural Caledonia and in town.

Their late son Mike, was killed in an accident in 1974.

“Like I said, you take the good with the bad,” Rita said. “We’ve always had each other, and family, to help get us through.”

When we sat down with the couple they secretly knew their daughters would cook something up by way of a party for the milestone anniversary.

“They threw us a party for our 60th so I’m sure there’s something in the works,” laughed Rita.

The Noel’s daughters, Carol Lapham, Sue Palen and Sharon Frank remain close with their parents.

“They do a lot for us,” said Jug.

The couple offered no secret to the longevity of their marriage.

“It isn’t always easy,” said Rita. “You have to have patience.”

In over six decades of marriage, the couple had four children and have seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren with, “one more on the way in March.”

When Jug’s sister and her husband died, the couple also chipped in to help raise the Goetzinger family.

“They’re like an extended family to us,” said Rita. “You just do what you have to do.”

The first Saturday in December the entire Goetzinger and Noel families come together for the annual Christmas party.

“There are about 70 or 80 of us,” smiled a proud Rita. Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Married on May 15, 1952, this year marks 65 years of marriage for Gerald (Jug) and Rita Noel.

How’d they meet?

“We met in Freeburg,” recalled Jug. “We met at a ball game. I wasn’t a very good player but we had a lot of fun.”

During their courtship days and the early part of their marriage, the couple loved to attend barn dances.

They were held at the Cappy Stokes farm every Saturday night.

As their love grew, the couple settled down and lived 22 years in Freeburg.

They’ve now spent the last 20 years in Caledonia after moving to town.

The couple have weathered the tragedy of the loss of their son Mike Noel, Rita is a breast cancer survivor and they lost a grandson, Alan Hauser, as well.

“The last words he said to me were ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’” recalled Rita. “I was supposed to babysit him the next day.”

“I don’t know where we’d be without each other,” said Rita. “Each day presents a new challenge.”

Through it all the couple have remained strong thanks to faith and family.

In 1964, they bought the farm in Freeburg which is now owned by Joe Hammell.

Their farming operation was small, 12 head of cattle.

“Our son Mike did a lot of the chores,” recalled Jug. “He really helped out.”

Jug worked in the construction trades until he was 82 years old.

He belonged to the 49er’s for 35 years and worked as a company foreman.

Rita herself is still working and keeping busy.

She has worked with ABLE for 32 years and is involved in the VFW, Catholic Daughters and volunteers to help with the blood mobile.

“I still help out however I can,” she said.

Of course with a name like “Noel” there is only one thing that you can collect.

“I love this time of year,” Rita said of the Christmas holiday. “I collect ‘Noel’s.’”

Jug spent many years working with veterans groups and was active in his church.

Rita’s mom and dad at one point in their lives celebrated 50 years of marriage.

“So maybe it runs in the family,’” she laughed.

Through the ups and the downs the advice that the Noel’s gave is “always be there for each other. It’s a lot easier going through the hard times knowing someone is there by your side.”