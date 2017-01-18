County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Auditor Meiners, Chairperson pro tem

Call to order.

Auditor Meiners requested nominations for Chairperson for the year 2017. Commissioner Miller nominated Commissioner Zmyewski. Commissioner Arnold nominated Commissioner Miller. A roll call vote was taken on electing Commissioner Miller as 2017 Chairperson: District 1 yes; District 2 yes; District 3 no; District 4 yes; District 5 yes. The motion carried.

Chairperson Miller requested nominations for Vice-Chairperson for the year 2017. Commissioner Connor nominated Commissioner Zmyewski. Commissioner Arnold moved that nominations cease. Motion carried unanimously to elect Commissioner Zmyewski as Vice-Chairperson for the year 2017.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the December 27, 2016 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $123,973.44

Road & Bridge Fund 22,235.12

—————

Total $146,208.56

=========

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the following: Collection and Transportation License Applications for Midwest Roll Off, Inc., Hilltopper Refuse, Two Guys and a Dumpster, Harters Trash & Recycling, Richards Sanitation, Waste Management, Schoh Trucking LLC, Comstock Trucking Inc. and Houston County Recycling Center and Intermediate Solid Waste Disposal Facility Licenses for Richards Sanitation and Houston County Recycling Center.

Environmental Services Director Frank reported that Richards Sanitation is, by contract, entitled to a consumer price index increase for 2017. This increase is 1.5% with each drop site having a unique rate due to its proximity to the delivery destination. This is based on the La Crosse Area CPI. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the rate increase for Richards Sanitation as presented.

On the recommendation of Environmental Services Director Frank, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the Agreement for Collection of Lamps with Xcel Energy and to authorize Environmental Services Director Frank to sign on behalf of the County.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the Professional/Technical Service Agreement with Ability Building Center.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger provided an overview of a service agreement with Professional Security Solutions, LLC for maintenance of security doors and cameras within the Justice Center. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the Professional/Technical Service Agreement with Professional Security Solutions, LLC.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the Addendum to Adult & Childrens Mobile Crisis Grant Cooperative Agreement. Commissioner Arnold questioned how often the services are utilized.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept the $499.00 donation from the Sheriffs Posse for training equipment.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve an abatement on parcel 10.0411.003 for taxes payable 2016 in the amount of $854.00 due to an error in assessment.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-1

To Use Alternative Method To Disseminate Bids And Requests

NOW THEREFORE, the Houston County Board of Commissioners hereby resolves:

BE IT RESOLVED, that the County of Houston will continue to use the Houston County website, www.co.houston.mn.us, as an alternative means to disseminate solicitations of bids, requests for information, and requests for proposals for transportation related construction and maintenance projects.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that any dissemination by alternative means must be in substantially the same format and for the same period of time as a publication would otherwise be required under Minn. Statute 331A.03 Subd. 3.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adopt following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-2

RESOLVED, That under the provisions of Chapter 714, Laws of 1961, duly designated representatives of Houston County shall be authorized to participate in the meetings and activities of their respective State Association by membership therein and attendance at meetings thereof, as contemplated by Statute, and by the provisions of Chapter 529, Laws of 1963; and

RESOLVED FURTHER, That money be appropriated from the County Revenue Fund to defray expenses of such officials in connection therewith, said expenses to be paid upon presentation and allowance of properly itemized claims in an amount not to exceed statute limitations.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the following 2017 Appropriations:

SE Minnesota Initiative Fund 2,700.00

SEMAAA 2,000.00

SELCO $138,437.00

Emergency Medical Service 10,000.00

SEMCAC – Senior Driving Program 1,000.00

SEMCAC – Senior & Caregiver Advocacy 1,000.00

SEMCAC – Senior Nutrition 2,000.00

Historical Society 37,500.00

Historical Society – Matching Funds 5,000.00 Maximum

Southern MN Tourism//Historic Bluff Country 951.35

Agricultural Society 18,000.00 *

Bluff Country HRA 5,000.00

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to direct the County Surveyor to survey county owned property to include the fairgrounds and county highway department.

Auditor Meiners reported that the low bid of $6.00 per column inch for the official newspaper was submitted jointly by the Spring Grove Herald and Caledonia Argus. She stated that typically all bids for miscellaneous notices are accepted. The Financial Statement is required to be published two times in different newspapers, therefore the first printing should be awarded to the newspaper which submitted the low bid of $6.00 per column inch which is the Caledonia Argus and the second printing to the next lowest bid of $5.00 per column inch which was submitted by the Spring Grove Herald. The Delinquent Tax List should be awarded to the low bid submitted jointly by the Spring Grove Herald and Caledonia Argus in the amount of $6.00 per column inch. Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to accept the bids as outlined by Auditor Meiners.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to hold public comment for a 15 minute period beginning at 9:00 a.m. each meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to establish an additional closing comment period for members of the public prior to adjournment of each meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to insert an actionable item section on the agenda prior to discussion items.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve credit cards for Commissioners Connor, Miller, and Arnold.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve a 2017 meeting schedule with meetings held at 9:00 a.m. on the first and fourth Tuesdays and at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday. There would be no regularly scheduled meetings on either the second or fifth Tuesday of any given month.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to return to session.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to establish a public comment period for the evening meeting be held between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.

There being no further business and the time being 10:49 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

