SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT

The budget is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.6965. The complete budget is available at the City Clerks Office in City Hall. The City Council approved this budget at a regularly scheduled meeting on 12/12/16.

Published in the Caledonia Argus

January 18, 2017

643578

http://hometownargus.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/01/643578-1.pdf