Calvin L. Voshart

Calvin LeRoy Voshart, 89, of Brownsville, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Valley View Nursing Home and Rehab Center, Houston, Minn. He was born Calvin LeRoy John Voshart on April 4, 1927, on the family farm to John and Esther (Meinzer) Voshart. Calvin attended grade school at the Davy School District #64 through the 8th grade. He met Sigrid Sanden at the Hokah Auditorium at a dance. They dated for one year and spent many nights dancing at the Avalon in La Crosse. On July 16, 1955, they were married at St. Peter’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Houston, MInn. Together they farmed on the Voshart family farm until the fall of 2016. This farm was designated a Century Family Farm in 1976. Calvin and Sigrid enjoyed golfing, traveling, and becoming members of the Skyline Polka Club. They enjoyed many great times with their good friends.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sigie; daughter, Joan (John) Reining of Brownsville, Minn.; son, Jon Thomas (Kim) Voshart of La Crescent, Minn.; five grandchildren, Jacob (Missy) Reining of Otsego, MInn., Tyler (Shelly) Reining and Melanie (Joe) Myhre, both of La Crescent, Minn., and Traci and Sarah Voshart, both of La Crosse, Wis.; eleven great-grandchildren and one more due in August 2017. He is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews who have been so helpful and supportive during this time.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Rose Rita Papenfus.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Zion Evangelical Church, 201 North 7th Street, Brownsville. Rev. William McClure will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, both at the church. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com

The family would like to thank the many wonderful providers and staff at Gundersen Health System La Crosse and especially Verona for her knowledge, guidance, and compassion during Dad’s illness. They would also like to recognize all the compassionate RN’s and staff at Valley View Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Houston, Minn.