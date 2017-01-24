Commissioners grapple with amount to require department heads to come before the board when making major purchases

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

A new plow truck was budgeted for the county highway shop.

However, commissioner Justin Zmyewski felt that when major purchases such as these are considered, the department head should have to come before the board to see if that remains the wishes of the board.

“It’s like promising your wife you’re going to buy that new car then the furnace goes out,” Zmyewski said.

The plow truck is expected to cost $232,000.

He laments the fact that a previous board had made the motion to simply approve the purchases without the benefit of a second look.

“I can tell you exactly why it happened that way,” Zmyewski said, when new board member Scott Connor wished to learn why the change in policy occurred. “Three commissioners, one specifically, didn’t like me to scrutinize the highway department. How I viewed it when I criticized the highway department is that former commissioners didn’t like the added scrutiny, but it’s my job to scrutinize.”

So Zmyewski wished to see the policy go back to an original 1997 motion that department heads would need to return to the board at time of purchase, for major equipment purchases or vehicles, even those that have been approved during the budgeting process.

“A lot of things can change,” Zmyewski said.

But how much

Many on the board seemed to agree with Zmyewski, especially Jack Miller.

Commissioner Scott Connor wanted to understand all the nuances of the discussion.

“I want to make sure with three new commissioners on the board that we’re all on the same page before we just approve a quarter of a million dollar purchase,” Zmyewski said.

“I think it’s important to look at the total picture,” Miller added. “I want to be sure and scrutinize all spending carefully.”

So the commissioners wrestled with what should an amount be.

“I don’t want to have to take a look at every $500 computer purchase,” Connor said. “ I wonder what’s changed since the previous board approved spending $233,000 on a new snow plow? What are we looking at and how has that changed to now?”

Finance director Carol Lapham said that something in the range of $20,000 might be a good number to set as a requirement for department heads to revisit the board when making a purchase greater than that amount.

Often times purchases, especially those made by the highway department can take up to a year in order for the vehicle to be delivered.