Commissioners settle on meeting days and times, committee assignments

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Beginning Feb. 1, the Houston County board meetings will be held the first and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

The only exception comes in July for the 4th of July holiday, and again in December for the annual Association of Minnesota Counties meeting which is held Dec. 5. During those two months, the first meeting will be pushed back to the second Tuesday of the month and will also be held at 9 a.m.

During the Jan. 17 board meeting the commissioners went one by one through the committees and got their committee assignments.

Commissioner Jack Miller will serve on Human Services, AMC-Human Services, AMC Delegate Assembly, Board of Health, Child Mortality Review, closing the courthouse for emergencies, EDA, HVMHC, Highway Building, Negotiating, SE MN Regional Emergency Communications, SEMCAC, Southern MN Tourism Association, Seven Rivers and Parks.

Commissioner Justin Zmyewski will serve on Land Use, AMC-Environmental, AMC Delegate assembly, Board of Health, Highway Building, Negotiating, One Water Shed, One Plan as the alternate, Planning Commission, SE MN Water resources board as the alternate, SELCO as the alternate and 7 Rivers.

District 3 commissioner Scott Connor will serve on Land Use, AMC-Transportation, AMC Delegate Assembly, Bluff Country HRA, Board of Health, CJC Safety Committee, CJCC, Family Services Collaborative, HVMHC alternate, Highway Building Commitee, Planning Commission alternate, Safety Commitee, SELCO and 7 Rivers.

Teresa Walter will serve on Human Services and Finance, AMC-Public Safety, AMC Delegate Assembly, Board of Health, CHS State Delegate, CJCC alternate, Extension, Family Service Collaborative, Highway Building, La Crosse Solid Waste, Workforce Development, SE MN Regional Emergency Communications, Township Officer Association, 7 Rivers and Parks.

Finally, commissioner Fred Arnold’s commitee assignments include: Finance, AMC-General Government, AMC Delegate Assembly, Bear Creek Watershed, Board of Health, Extension, Family Service Collaborative, Highway Building Committee, One Watershed, One Plan, SE MN Water Resources Board, Township Officer Association alternate, 7 Rivers and Water Planning Committee.

All of the commissioners will serve on a search committee for members of the board of adjustment and planning commission.

The openings will be looked at by the entire five person Houston County board along with other personnel.

“Personally I’ve got issues reapointing Dan (Griffin),” Zmyewski said of the planning commission chairman.

Tess Kruger, county HR director said that three applications for two open positions were received.