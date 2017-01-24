Crystal Creek Canyon Lodge citizen artist-in-residence applications now being accepted

Photo by Tyler Anderson

Erin Dorbin, Taylor Harris and Maple Harris-Dorbin pose in front of Crystal Creek Canyon Lodge.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Erin Dorbin and her boyfriend Taylor Harris see the art and beauty in so many things.

The desire to connect to the world is what drew the couple to the driftless region of the country and ultimately to rural Houston.

Now, through a week-long citizen-artist-in-residency program, they’d like to give individuals the opportunity to plug into the community around them while creating their art.

“The residency isn’t really about working in isolation,” said Dorbin. “We’re trying to encourage the artists to get out in the community, get to know our neighbors. We’re looking at it from an economic development aspect for the region as well.”

Dorbin, who herself is a historian, documentarian and preservationist, really wanted to emphasize the “citizen-artist.”

The idea

The idea is to establish an artist residency program that activates “our beautiful, one-of-a-kind residential space, lovingly named ‘Crystal Creek Canyon Lodge.”

The artist residency program seeks to “activate individuals to explore and interact with the incredible and often overlooked driftless region of southeastern Minnesota.”

How it will work

“We will host three artists, individually for week-long residencies during the months of May, July and September, 2017,” said Dorbin. “The artists will be selected from diverse backgrounds with preference for one local or regional artist, and two from outside the region.”

Dorbin said the artists’ work will be informed and inspired by the driftless region of Minnesota and will help the community of SE Minnesota to rediscover and re-imagine their locale vis-a-vis the artists respective viewpoints.”

Dorbin said that open houses and community workshops will be coordinated with the artists and residents of Houston, in partnership with local arts, history and community organizations. Photo by CCCL

Crystal Creek Canyon Lodge offers artists the opportunity to connect to themselves as well as the driftless region and its treasures.

The space

Crystal Creek Canyon Lodge is an 1890s hand-hewn Norwegian cabin that has been relocated and reassembled atop a private road on a 10-acre parcel.

“The property provides great bluff views, solitude and access to the Root River bike trail,” Dorbin said.

The cabin features three levels, a full kitchen, two bathrooms and two bedrooms.

There is wifi and a landline, however, cell phone service is not available due to the location.

“There is no television, but we’ve got coyotes, deer, owls and an amazing back porch for entertainment,” Dorbin said.

Who should apply

“We’ve had some great luck with exposure,” Dorbin said of the response to the residency.

Applications are being accepted until Feb. 15, 2017.

Writers, chefs, painters, community organizers, printmakers, fiber artists, geographers, journalists, bloggers, photographers, public historians, ethnographers, documentarians, artists, sculptors, multi-media artists, academics, scientists, dancers, illustrators and many, many more disciplines are encouraged to apply.

The artists and three runners-up will be notified by March 28, 2017.

“Artists must undertake a new project or begin a new piece of work as part of this residency program that deeply engages with and/or is inspired by the driftless region,” Dorbin said.

To apply you can visit crystalcreekcitizenartist.com or you can find them on Facebook by searching Crystal Creek Canyon Lodge.