New Houston County surveyor Eric Schmitt settling into his job

Daniel McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Eric Schmitt, the new Houston County surveyor, stands with the old way of marking sections. Now the re-monumentation of sections are done by GPS, supplementing the older traditional methods. Schmitt began his duties on Jan. 3.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

New Houston County surveyor Eric Schmitt knew he had big shoes to fill.

Replacing the retired Dick Walter, who served as the county surveyor for over three decades, Schmitt comes on board appreciative of the support Walter has given thus far.

“In the interview when I said ‘I’ve got big shoes to fill,’ the whole interviewing committee lit up,” laughed Schmitt. “He is a very personable guy. I hope to bring myself to the position, but I hope I’m as well received.”

Schmitt began his duties as the surveyor for the county on Jan. 3.

“A lot of hand shaking, meeting people,” he said of his job so far. “I’m trying to get set up and learn the courthouse.”

Schmitt said he had kept his eye on the possibility of working in Houston County.

Originally from Waucoma, Iowa, Schmitt knew he wanted to work either in Houston, Winona or Fillmore for the county system.

“I did a lot of research before my interview,” he said. “I found stories you guys (Caledonia Argus) had done and I knew this was a good fit. A lot of friendly people, a lot of ‘Minnesota Nice.’”

Schmitt said the biggest thing that drew him to the position was his love for the outdoors.

“It’s a beautiful area,” he said. “Working outside, this is a beautiful area to call your ‘office.’”

Schmitt said he loves the outoors, math and computers so he was naturally drawn to this as a career.

He attended school at South Central in Mankato, then got his bachelors from St. Cloud State.

From there he went to work in New Hope Iowa for a small company in a surveyor capacity.

“I guess from there I was drawn to the allure of the oil fields in North Dakota,” he said. “So I went to work for a company out of Minneapolis surveying oil pipelines.”

After he did that for about a year, he returned to his old company in Iowa, which then led him here.

“It’s nice to be close to home, and to get into such pretty country,” he said.

Assistant county surveyor Tammy Mauss and Walter have been very helpful in Schmitt’s adjustment to the position.

“Tammy has been incredibly helpful,” Schmitt said. “Dick too.”

Schmitt said his office is working closely with the GIS office as part of his job. He is also bringing more CAD into the office.

Walter was wrapping up several projects in his late time while he was there, one such project was mapping the Minnesota/Iowa border.

In his spare time, Schmitt likes to hunt, fish and ‘tinker’ in the garage.

He and his fiance have a son who turns one on Feb. 1.