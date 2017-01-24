By Angela Denstad Stigeler

Cold and flu season is here, leaving many people disgruntled and ill. Still, when forced to carry on with things anyway, it’s good to have a little something soothing close at hand. Here’s a natural honey cough drop you can cook up and keep in your pocket so that, whenever something out there starts you feeling a little sick, you can suck on one of these. The honey works as a natural cough suppressant, while the lemon is a phlegm-fighter, and ginger helps to ease an upset stomach. If you want to add a little extra cold-fighting boost, you can toss the candies with a sweet-tart coating using vitamin C crystals.

These DIY cough drops avoid all hidden additives. Their honest flavor is satisfying and they are easy to make, so long as you’re watchful and don’t let them scorch. When you need a little self-soothing, you’ll be glad to have these on hand for some cough and cold consolation.

Honey Lemon Ginger

Cough Drops

½ cup honey

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger root

¼ cup powdered sugar mixed with a teaspoon of vitamin C crystals (optional)

Prepare a candy mold, lightly coating it with non-stick cooking spray. Place all the ingredients into a 1-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan and clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan. Set a small glass of cold water close by.

Whisk the mixture to combine and heat slowly to the firm ball stage (250-265 degrees). You can heat it fairly quickly until 200 degrees, but then be sure to lower the heat and whisk continuously, watching carefully and occasionally lifting the pan off the heat so the mixture doesn’t burn. As soon as it comes to temperature, let a drop of the candy drip into the water. It should form a hard ball. If not, return it to the heat again for another couple of minutes.

Scrape the mixture into a small pitcher and, working quickly, pour the mixture into the prepared mold.* Allow the cough drops to cool at room temperature.

If you wish, you can coat the candy drops with the powdered sugar mixture to help keep them from sticking together. You can also wrap them individually in small squares of parchment. Store them covered. For longer term storage, place them in the refrigerator.

*To make the cough drops without a candy mold, lightly grease a piece of parchment paper on a rimmed baking tray. Once set, break into small pieces.