Six deer test positive for CWD in Fillmore County, more samples needed to test

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

A total of six deer (three does and three bucks) have now tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Recent testing found an adult doe, joins two other adult does and three adult bucks that have tested positive for CWD since November.

CWD is carried in an animal’s bodily fluids and is fatal to deer as well as elk and moose.

The most recent infected animal was killed by a hunter during a special 16-day season that began Dec. 31 and ended Sunday, Jan. 15.

The special season was established by the DNR and impacted a 371-square mile zone in Fillmore County.

Mandatory testing was done on the adult animals, which were harvested by the special season to gauge the disease’s prevalence in the area. Live animals are unable to be tested for CWD.

DNR officials had set an initial goal of 900 adult deer to be killed and tested during the special hunt and during a follow-up landowner hunt that began Monday, Jan. 16.

With six positive CWD tests among 640 adult deer which were harvested and tested, DNR lead wildlife researcher Lou Cornicelli said a larger number of deer will need to be killed and tested to determine how widespread the disease is.

Five of the six diseased deer were killed within a five-square-mile area, with the sixth killed about five miles to the north. The area is north and east of Preston.

The DNR has issued 270 landowner hunting permits, and there will be no limit as to the number of animals that can be harvested.

If the total harvest is insufficient to infer a disease prevalence probability, federal sharpshooters will be brought in to increase the case study sample size.

DNR officials state that once CWD infects a large population of animals in an area it is no longer possible to be eradicated.