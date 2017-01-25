County – HOUSTON COUNTY PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Justin Zmyewski, Vice-Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and carried to approve the agenda as amended.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the January 3, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $50,151.84

Road & Bridge Fund 18,735.15

—————

Total $68,886.99

==========

On the recommendation of HR Director Arrick-Kruger, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to accept the resignation of Diane Sullivan effective, March 21, 2017 and to thank her for her 26 years of dedicated service to Houston County.

On the recommendation of HR Director Arrick-Kruger, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to conduct a competitive search for a dietician to work between 24 and 28 hours weekly.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to accept the resignation of Anne Scheetz effective February 10, 2017 and thank her for her service to Houston County. Ms. Scheetz is a Public Health Nurse.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the change of status from probationary to regular of Rob Thoen.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the Letter of Understanding with the Office of the State Auditor.

At this time Dave Walter, SWCD District Manager and Bob Scanlan SWCD Assistant Manager met with the Board regarding a joint powers agreement and resolution for One Watershed, One Plan. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adopt the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-03

Resolution to Adopt and Implement the Root River

Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan

WHEREAS, Houston County has been notified by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources that the Root River One Watershed, One Plan Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan has been approved according to Minnesota Statutes 103B.101, Subdivision 14 and Board Resolutions #14-46 and 14-68:

NOW; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the county hereby adopts and will begin implementation of the approved Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan for the area of the county identified within the Plan.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED after the adoption of the Plan, the county shall amend existing water and related land resources plans and official controls as necessary to conform them to the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED after the adoption of the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan or amendments to the plan, Houston County shall notify local units of government within its jurisdiction or within the Crooked Creek Watershed. The local units of government are required to submit existing water and related land resources plans and official controls within 90 days to the county for review as per Minnesota Statutes, Section 103B.321.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that within 180 days, the county shall review the submitted plans and official controls and identify any inconsistencies between the local plans and official controls and the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Houston County shall specify applicable and necessary measures to bring the local plans and official controls into conformance with the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED if a local unit of government or watershed disagrees with any changes to its plan, the local unit has 60 days after receiving the countys recommendations to appeal the recommendations to the Board of Water and Soil Resources.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED after receiving the recommendations of the county, or a resolution of an appeal, a local unit of government has 180 days to initiate revisions to its plan or official controls. The new or revised plans and official controls must be submitted to the county for review and recommendations.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the Joint Powers Agreement, One Watershed, One Plan for the Root River Watershed.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported on a single quote received for the cutting of rumble strips. Discussion has been ongoing between Fillmore and Houston Counties and TZD regarding the intersection of Highway 44 and CSAH 8. Motion made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to accept the bid of Diamond Surface Inc in the amount of $9.680.00 to cut rumble strips.

There being no further business and the time being 9:55 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Justin Zmyewski, Vice-Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

