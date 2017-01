Due to RCTC having to move their game from today (Wed. Jan. 25) to tomorrow, (Thurs. Jan 26) that bumps the Warrior girls basketball game vs Goodhue. Goodhue has decided to come here and play the game. Game times will be as follows:

B-squad @5:15

Varsity @6:45

Boys practice will be able to stay in the gym until 5:00. At that point officials will need to set up for the game.