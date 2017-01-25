MiEnergy crews continue to work to restore power to some impacted homes

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Energy crews continue to work to restore power to some homes impacted by Tuesday nights stormes.

Crews began working about four hours after the storm first hit as reports came in regarding loss of power.

“MiEnergy Cooperative line crews in Minnesota began responding to the first power outage calls around midnight,” said Brenda Tesch, Public Relations Coordinator with MiEnergy. “Most of the outages are individual lines and tap lines due to snow covered tree branches sagging down into power lines. The heavy snow on the power lines is also making them sag.”

Tesch said that as the heavy snow falls off a power line, it will cause it to bounce into the other line, causing an outage.

“Approximately 500 members have been affected since the start of the storm,” she said. “We expect crews to be working throughout the day (Wednesday) restoring power. The road conditions are making it difficult for crews to get around. Because the majority of the outages are individual, we encourage members to call 1-800-432-2285 to report their power outage. Don’t assume your neighbor has called because they may have power.”