Joseph “Joe” L. McCormick, 63, of St. Louis Park, Minn., and formerly of Caledonia, died unexpectedly January 23, 2017. He was born to Leo and Dorothy (Danaher) McCormick.

Joe was a retired 30 year employee of Honeywell, a devoted Catholic, long-time member of St. Olaf Parish, an avid bicyclist, and a Twins, Viking and Gopher fan who enjoyed spending time with family, volunteering, crossword puzzles, and the outdoors.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary of Owatonna, Minn., John of Caledonia, Dan of Caledonia, Theresa (Tim Swanson) of Woodbury, Tim of Caledonia, Carolyn (Scott) Lade of Dayton, Ohio, and Eilene (Dave) Peters of Minneapolis, Minn.; nieces and nephew, Kira and Kyle Lade and Elizabeth Peters (also godchild); aunts and uncles, Jim and Anna Marie McCormick, Elaine Danaher, and Patricia McCormick, and cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 8th St., Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church.

Burial will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, with a gathering to follow at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, Caledonia.

Memorials may be given to St. Olaf’s Church, St. Mary’s School, Caledonia or donor’s choice.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting with local arrangements.