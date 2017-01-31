Board of Adjustment to remain a three person board

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

At a meeting in November, the previous county board voted to turn the three person Board of Adjustment into a five person board.

At the time, the board noted that this would help give some diversity to the board and could possibly work to quell any collusion by board members.

The hope was that a person from each of the five commissioner districts could be appointed to serve on the BOA.

However, at the final board meeting of January, the current board of commissioners voted to keep it a three person board and re-look at making it a five person board beginning next year.

“I just want some time to think about this,” said commissioner Scott Connor. “I’m still learning the ropes.”

When asked why the changes were suggested, commissioner Justin Zmyewski said “I advised strongly against it (a three person board).” “There are a lot of issues.”

Zmyewski said the previous county board felt that more diversity of opinions, background and experience could be found by increasing the number of board members.

“Well because I wasn’t part of the hiring process amd I didn’t have the chance to give my input I guess I’d like to see us take another look at this,” Connor said.

The interviewing process had three new appointees scored by HR director Tess Kruger, planning and zoning director Aaron Lacher and two members of the county board.

A total of six applicants applied to serve three year terms on the BOA.

Following a 3-2 roll call vote to keep the BOA as a three person board, the top two scorers are expected to be appointed.

The county board will look to move it to a five person board next year so that “not all terms expire at once,” said Connor.

The roll call vote came down to a 2-2 tie with Connor and commissioner Teresa Walter voting to keep it as a three person board.

Zmyewski and Jack Miller voted against going to a three person board.

Commissioner Fred Arnold, gave the matter much thought and in the end said “this is being done a little bit too quickly wiht out enough thought. I feel we need to stagger those terms.”