Council approves assisted living, memory care facility in old Fairbridge Inn property

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

After a lengthy discussion, the Caledonia city council voted to approve a conditional use permit for LCAM, Inc. who are expected to convert the former Fairbridge Inn into an assisted living and memory care facility.

Larry and his wife Carmel Ledebuhr, have owned and operated similar facilities previously and were excited by the opportunity the building presented.

“We see the building over here as a prime spot for elder care in Caledonia,” said Larry, a resident of rural Houston. “Quite a remodel will be done in that building. We’ve got a great vision and it will include all the amenities.”

Ledebuhr said that the facility is ideal as it is “close to shops, close to clinics and is a highly visible location.”

“We looked at the building and thought the layout was a perfect fit,” said Carmel.

The couple said contractor Andy Allen Construction will do “an extensive” remodel including adding an elevator, putting in a commercial kitchen where the pool is currently located, and adding two approximately 25×25 additions which will serve as sun rooms for the residents.”

Allen, the Ledebuhr’s and Kim Worrall, regional director, Senior Housing Division with Oxford Management out of Rochester, are also looking at how to work outdoor space into the design.

“We’ve worked on numerous projects with the Ledebuhr’s,” Allen said. “And I can tell you they’re passionate about what they do and with LCAM coming to Caledonia, you’re going to get a very well-run agency that the community can be proud of. This is a place that will be part of the community.”

Loss of hotel

Several residents spoke of the continued need of an adequate hotel for the community.

David Strike said that he has run the numbers and at its current price point, a hotel would be viable with 45-50% nightly capacity.

Citing poor management by the previous owners, many in the audience felt that at the lower price and with friendly, courteous service, a hotel could be a viable and needed business in Caledonia.

“The thing I’m having trouble getting around,” said council member Paul Fisch “is that it’s a vacant building right now. So we can’t look at it as if it is a hotel that is operational. This is the application we have in front of us, this is what we know.”

Residents spoke of the concern of the impact on downtown businesses when people who would otherwise come and stay in a hotel in the community instead go to La Crosse.

“That has an impact on all of us,” said Dianne Schuldt.

Allen stated that “if it were able to make it as a hotel, we wouldn’t be having this conversation, we wouldn’t be here.”

Streich felt that as a hotel the business would see about 7,300 customers per year.

“I believe with the right management and if you spend the money you’ll get the guests to come,” he said.

He argued that companies like Miken have buyers and sellers come to town regularly and that those individuals take their business elsewhere as there are limited lodging options.

“We try to direct people to wherever we can,” Schuldt said of the calls the Chamber of Commerce receives regarding what there is to do in Caledonia and where there is to stay. “It’s impacting our restaurants, shops, our golf course, the community center. Not having a viable option for lodging is a big deficiency in this community.”

Pete Peterson of Edina Realty said he is very familiar with the building and that a $44,000 yearly tax to the county is “very prohibitive” for the business to be able to succeed.

In addition to the hotel in Caledonia, Peterson pointed out that a hotel is for sale in Houston (13 beds) and another in Rushford (19 beds).

Because of a legislative connection, Peterson said that the hotel in Rushford is only taxed at $7,000 per year because its property sits against a bike trial, something the state legislature enacted.

“The idea we all had about this business as a hotel is gone,” Allen said. “Many people today are using AirBNB so that is another challenge.”

Council consideration

Point-by-point the council reviewed the findings of facts on wether to grant a CUP for an assisted living facility, memory care facility and some independent living facilities.

The council, mostly found that such a use was acceptable based on nine finding of facts.

Allen said that work will begin in February, ramp up in March and further ramp up in May with an anticipated completion of the project by July or possibly even June.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the CUP which will now go with the land that the building sits upon.

The Ledebuhr’s, who are purchasing the building from a bank who owns it after the pervious owner filed bankruptcy, were the accepted bidder of three entities.

It was reported at the meeting that the other two possible buyers were going to continue to operate it as a hotel.

Carmel Ledebuhr and her husband Larry, had previously operated facilities in La Crescent among other locations.

When asked why they had sold she stated it was because of a health concern of her daughter who worked with the couple.

The facility is expected to create 35 new jobs.