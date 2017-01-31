County approves CUP for H and R Enterprise

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

H and R Enterprise was granted a conditional use permit (CUP) for the sale of trucks and equipment at 523 Enterprise Drive, Caledonia.

The CUP is not to exceed more than 10 trucks for sale at any given time.

Joe Rud said the CUP is “mainly for overrun.” He added “we don’t imagine it will be for more than two or three at any one time.”

Rud said it helps sustain his dealers license in order to avoid paying sales tax on the sale of a truck to himself twice.

Other news

• The council addopted a resolution recognizing Charles “Chuck” Gavin, fire chief, for his contributions to fire protection and public safety in Caledonia.

• The council approved the hire of Zach Swedeburg as a new full-time police officer.

• The council accepted the resignation of Trent Prince from the Caledonia police department who accepted a full-time position with the Stillwater police department.

• Ashley Schleich was hired as a clerk for the liquor store.

• The council determined the position of pool manager would also include the duties of life guard.

The new pool will only require two lifeguards to cover the entire pool given how it was built.

A third life-guard could be in the rotation and serve as the front desk person.

• An application was given to the city for a feedlot application from Tom Hoscheit. It is expected that his current operation in Mayville Township will include 300 dairy cows and 50 dairy calves.