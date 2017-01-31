County board quick notes

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

At the regular Houston County board meeting, the board heard several reports.

The court administrator’s office and judge Carmaine Sturino gave an update to the commissioners.

She said she’d like to reach out once or twice per year and give an update about what is happening in the courtroom.

Rob Gross, director of the Veterans Cemetery in Preston, gave the commissioners an update about the facility.

This year, Gross said, the first fully operational year, there were 169 burials.

“Several were from Houston County,” Gross said, “including the largest gathering we had for a funeral service, was for a veteran from Houston County.”

Gross leads a staff of six who care for 169 acres, four thousand potential burial sites.

Gross said almost 700 veterans have pre-registered to be buried in the cemetery.

• The board approved the purchase of a new plow truck for the county highway department at an estimated cost of $232,000.

• Sheriff Mark Inglett provided the board with detailed information regarding the vehicle purchasing needs of the department.

• Courtney Bergey of the Houston County EDA gave the board an update of what the EDA has been up to.

• The meeting schedule will change from four meetings per month to two day time meetings and one 5:30 p.m. start time for the third meeting.

The board will meet the first and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. per their usual time.

They will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and will not hold a meeting on the third Tuesday of the month.