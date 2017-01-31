Piepers among those attending inauguration of President Trump

Submitted

As dawn arrived on Friday, Jan. 20, Betsy and David Pieper were among the first to arrive for the swearing-in of our 45th president, Donald J. Trump.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of history,” said Elizabeth (Betsy) Pieper of she and her husband David attending the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States. “I would recommend everyone do it at least once in your lifetime, whether your guy wins or not,” added David.

“But I would say do it while you’re young because it is a lot of walking,” he laughed.

The couple traveled to Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and attended several days of inaugural events. While there as well, the die-hard history buffs took in all the nation’s capital had to offer on that front as well. Submitted

David Pieper and his wife Betsy hours before President Trump was sworn in.

Ryan connection

Originally from Janesville, Wis., the Piepers grew up with the current speaker of the house, Paul Ryan.

They were his honored guests at the swearing-in ceremony and attended the Wisconsin Inauguration party.

The party took place at the Library of Congress where they were both taken by the hand-written inauguration speeches of Washington and Jackson.

The bible that Washington was sworn in on was also on display.

“John Adams, being only the second president, was sworn in with his hand on a law book,” David said. “His son, John Quincy Adams used the same law book so we were excited to see all of that history first hand.”

The Piepers, their brother-in-law and other family members, were seated very close to the stage.

“To be that close to five living presidents was pretty cool,” smiled David. “And it would have been six if George H.W. Bush would’ve been well enough to be there.” Submitted

Betsy and David in the Library of Congress.

Ryan had invited the active Republicans numerous times and this time, David said, he was glad it could work out.

The morning of, the morning after Inauguration day, the couple woke early and were on the mall grounds by just after 6 a.m.

They took a beautiful photo of the sun rising over the capital building.

“We got there really early,” Betsy said.

Arriving that early meant a long wait, but it came with the opportunity to watch president, after president after president walk in and take his seat for the ceremony.

“We were in the third row of seating at the front of the rows,” David said.

In other words just steps away from five former leaders of the most powerful nation in the world.

The next day the couple’s access took them to the very spot that President Trump was sworn in.

“That gave me goosebumps,” smiled Betsy. Submitted

David with one of his “heroes” Ronald Reagan.

Also that next day, in the distance, as they were taking in more history, the couple heard a mumbled voice speaking to a crowd of people who were taking part in the women’s march on Washington.

Turns out that mumbled voice belonged to pop singer Madonna.

“We learned that later,” said Betsy.

While in Washington D.C. the couple took in several other historic tours and were given access via their connection to Ryan. Submitted

Photos of the victims of the Holocaust adorn the walls of the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC.

They were also moved by the holocaust museum.

Having also toured facilities in Poland and Germany, the museum in Washington really struck the couple as they made their way through four floors of documentation of that period in our history.

At the inauguration they saw the Duck Dynasty family, Dog the Bounty Hunter and several key political leaders.

The experience is one that will live with the very civic minded Piepers forever.