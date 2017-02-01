County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2017

9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and carried to approve the agenda as amended.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the January 10, 2017 meeting.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $113,225.46

Road & Bridge Fund 209,243.19 —————

Total $322,468.65

=========

At this time Environmental Services Director Frank presented the Agricultural Best Management Practices Program report. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the report and to approve the program funding request.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter and seconded by Commissioner Connor to place on file several consent agenda items. Following discussion, Commissioner Walter rescinded her motion to place on file several consent agenda items.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to adopt Option A as presented for the 2017 Board Meeting & Committee Schedule which provides for meetings to be held on the 1st, 3rd and 4th Tuesdays of each month with the evening meeting being the 3rd Tuesday and the others being held at the traditional 9:00 a.m. time.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to amend the Commissioners Per Diem Policy to align with Statute to reflect only a single per diem will be paid on any given day and that per diems will only be paid for meetings attended which appear on the Committee Listing and a commissioner has been assigned to or in which attendance has been pre-approved by the County Board.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to recess for a period of 5 minutes.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to reconvene in open session.

Following discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the committee appointments as discussed.

There being no further business and the time being 11:42 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

THE ABOVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE HOUSTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS ONLY A SUMMARY. THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE HOUSTON COUNTY AUDITORS OFFICE AS WELL AS ON THE HOUSTON COUNTY WEBSITE LOCATED AT THE FOLLOWING WEB ADDRESS: http://www.co.houston.mn.us/

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 1, 2017

647290