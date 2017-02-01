Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor: Pamala Roland and Darryl Rask, both unmarried persons

Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for USA Funding Corp.

Dated: 07/15/2004

Recorded: 07/22/2004

Houston County Recorder Document No. 233283

Assigned To: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee

Dated: 09/28/2011

Recorded: 10/05/2011

Houston County Recorder Document No. A266984

Assigned To: The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. as Trustee for RAMP 2004-RS10

Dated: 07/16/2012

Recorded: 07/23/2012

Houston County Recorder Document No.

A270521

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No:

100272404066100440

Lender or Broker: USA Funding Corp.

Servicer: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator: USA Funding Corp.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 45 Feet of Lot 13, and the South 20 Feet of Lot 14, all in Block 1, Buell`s Addition to the City, Formerly Village, of Caledonia, according to the recorded plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the County Recorder, Houston County, Minnesota.

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 210309000

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

322 1st St N

Caledonia, MN 55921

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Houston

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $83,410.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$76,270.17

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 22, 2017, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 306 South Marshall St, Caledonia, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is September 22, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 24, 2017

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2004-RS10,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2004-RS10,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

17725-13-01349-5

