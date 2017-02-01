Public Notices – NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS

Notice is hereby given to all creditors and all claimants concerning the dissolution of Houston County Mediation and Victims Services, Inc. (Company). The Company has been dissolved and is in the process of winding up its affairs. The Company has filed with the Minnesota Secretary of States Office a notice of dissolution and the date of filing this notice of dissolution is January 6, 2017. Pertinent claims against the Company must be presented to the company at 110 East Main St., Caledonia, MN 55921. These claims must be received by May 1, 2017, (which must be the later of 90 days after first published notice).

Submitted by:

HAMMELL & MURPHY, P.L.L.P.

/s/ Jed J. Hammell

Jed J. Hammell

110 E. Main Street

Caledonia, MN 55921

Telephone: 507/725-3361

Attorney for Company

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2017

648200