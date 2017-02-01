School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 299

ABBREVIATED BOARD MEETING MINUTES

DECEMBER 19, 2016

The Board of Education of Independent School District No. 299, Caledonia, Minnesota, met in a regular school board meeting and a Truth in Taxation Hearing in the Middle/High School Media Center. The meeting was called to order by Chair Kelley McGraw at 6:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was said. The school board members present were Jared Barnes, Kelley McGraw, Jean Meyer, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, and Spencer Yohe. Also present were Ben Barton, Gina Meinertz, Mary Morem, Nancy Runningen, Barb Meyer, Karen Schiltz, Dan McGonigle, Janelle Field Rohrer, Ted Hanson, Leland Svehaug and Craig Popenhagen from Clifton Larson Allen, LLP. Absent were student school board representatives Nathan Hagerott and Nicholas Loging.

Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Michelle Werner to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Jean Meyer, seconded by Jared Barnes to accept the school audit report as presented from Clifton Larson Allen, LLP. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Michelle Werner to adopt the final levy certification for 2017 in the amount of $2,609,062.86. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Jean Meyer, seconded by Jared Barnes to approve the following consent agenda items: Approval of the November 21, 2016, regular school board minutes; Approval of the electronic transfers and bills due and payable amounting to $499,279.66 including check numbers 60868 through 60994; Adopt the 2016-2017 teacher seniority list and the 2016-2017 support staff seniority list as presented; Approval of the one year Cooperative Agreement for Speech and Robotic Activities between the Spring Grove Public School District and the Caledonia Area Public School District for the 2016-2017 school year as presented; Accept the resignation of Kalli Konkel as a special education para with her last day working at our school district on December 9th with thanks for her year of service she has provided our school district; Ratify the hiring of Helen Olson as the assistant gymnastics coach at III/0 years at $2,421.29; Ratify the hiring of Bernard Bud Bakkestuen as a full-time custodian at III/4 years at $12.75 per hour beginning December 12, 2016; Ratify the twelve-week, long-term teacher substitute contract for Taylor Moon during the maternity leave of Thea Trebelhorn to begin approximately on January 16, 2017, through April 7, 2017; Ratify the hiring of Shay Mahoney as the junior high wrestling coach at I/0 years at $1,749.18. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Member Jimmy Westland introduced the Resolution Directing the Administration to Make Recommendations for Reductions in Programs and Positions and Reasons Thereof and moved its adoption. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Michelle Werner and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jared Barnes, Kelley McGraw, Jean Meyer, Michelle Werner, Jimmy Westland, and Spencer Yohe. The following voted against the same: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Moved by Spencer Yohe, seconded by Jared Barnes to hold an organizational school board meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the Superintendents Office located in the District Office. Motion carried by a unanimous vote. Moved by Jimmy Westland, seconded by Michelle Werner to have January 2, 2017, be counted as one of the snow days for the 2016-2017 school year. Motion carried by a unanimous vote, Moved by Jean Meyer, seconded by Michelle Werner to adjourn the meeting at 7:38 p.m. Motion carried by a unanimous vote.

These minutes are only a summary and complete minutes are available at the school district office or on the school district website at www.cps.k12.mn.us

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 1, 2017

