Darlene Ruth Mickelberg, 82, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away on January 29 in La Crosse at her Bethany Riverside home. A Celebration of Life will be held on June, 2017.

Darlene, the oldest of ten children, was born in Caledonia, Minnesota to Vilas and Ormond Schulze on October 10, 1934. She attended high school in Caledonia and worked at the Batavian bank in La Crosse before marrying Holmen native Richard (Dick) Leroy Mickelberg on June 21, 1958, in Caledonia. Darlene was a stay-at-home Mom until she resumed her career, which spanned 32 years, in the Onalaska School District, beginning in 1974 as a secretary at Fauver Hills Elementary, and retiring in 2006 from Northern Hills Elementary.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, grandson Gabriel, brothers Larry Schulze and Roger (Leigh) Schulze, and niece Jaqueline Klein. She was also preceded in death by brother-in-law Laddie (Dorothy) Mickelberg and sister-in-law Jean (Gordon) Gullickson, and nephew Jim Gullickson.

Darlene is survived by son Paul (Tina) Mickelberg of Tucson, Arizona, daughter Kimberly (Doug) Moe of Lewiston, Minnesota, and son Kevin (Katie) Mickelberg of North Prairie, Wisconsin. Surviving grandchildren include Alissa and Hunter Moe, and Matthew, Caleb and Isabella Mickelberg. She leaves behind siblings Shirley Schulze, Robert (Judy) Schulze, Kenneth (Dorothy Kruse) Schulze, Lois (Merlin) Klein, Mary (and the late Dick) Popp, Richard Schulze and Diane (Ardy Krueger Jr.) Schulze, and brother-in-law Gordy (Darlene) Mickelberg. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She had many loving friends, enjoyed to travel and go fishing, shop and go out to eat, watch movies and gamble as well as being a voracious reader and doing crossword puzzles. She loved her “fur grandbaby Chihuahuas” Tommy and Jersey.

The family of Darlene wishes to extend sincere thanks to her loving family of Bethany Riverside and Gundersen Health Center for their ongoing care.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the American Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.