Owen Parnell Myhre was born on April 18, 1930, and he continued to love life until he died on February 4, 2017. His parents, Rudolph and Petra (Auna) Myhre and an older brother, Alf Myron Myhre, welcomed him to their family home and farm in Allamakee County, Iowa. Later, his sister, Audrey Myhre (Klankowski) joined the family. Owen lived on the family farm for 73 of his 86 years.

On June 5, 1949, Owen married his beloved Mildred Powell at Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church where Owen was also confirmed and a very active member for his entire adult life. Owen and Mildred were married for over 67 years and had three children.

A gentle man who loved people (especially children) and animals, Owen began his adult life as a farmer. He moved on to work for Four Square Coop, Land O’Lakes, and Cenex in Spring Grove, Minn., quickly moving into management positions. He was the General Manager of Cenex at the time of his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred and his daughters, Bonnie (Bruce) Williams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Laurie (Tom) Knoke of De Kalb, Ill. He is also survived by grandchildren Kimberly (Gabriel) Barrios, Kelsea (Andy) Hoskins, Jessica (James) Witt, and Jason Myhre, as well as by 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister, as well as by his son, Russell Owen Myhre, his grandson Lucas Myhre, and his dear friends Dale and Shirley Droivold.

Visitation will be at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove, Minn., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The funeral will be at Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

