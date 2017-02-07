As a seventh decade in a life of service approaches, Glenn Meiners wouldn’t change a thing

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

“If I make it to next year,” it will be 70 years of serving on various boards for Glenn Meiners.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

When it comes to local government, Glenn Meiners has some experience. “If I make it, it will be 70 years next year,” joked Glenn Meiners of Mayville Township, who has spent much of his life serving on local and area boards and commissions.

From 1948 until today, he’s been active in many organizations in Houston County, both public and private.

His first public job was serving over 100 schools as a board clerk.

“School board clerk. At one time, we had 110 school districts in Houston County. I served, I believe, on School Board #40. It was in Caledonia Township. You had to go to town to go to high school in those days, and if you weren’t close to a bus route like me, you had to drive. I drove an old Model A Ford to school. Eventually they passed a law that you had to be a part of a district that had a high school. That eliminated all of the country schools.

“What was kind of ironic was, as clerk, I had to put the budget together for the school district, and I’m still doing that today for the township (Mayville),” Glen chuckled. “It’s the same thing. You put the money you need for operating in your budget and take it up to the county auditor, and she puts it on the taxes. Nothing has changed. I didn’t do that all the way through, though.”

Dairy producer

Meiners was a long-time dairy producer. He served on the Land O’ Lakes district board for 29 years. He was also active in a hog producer’s association and was a director with the Farmer’s Co-op Elevator. In 1962 he finished second in the state of Minnesota’s Star and Tribune Conservation Award.

“When I started farming there wasn’t hardly any conservation practices,” he recalled. “We put some of the first terraces in.”

In 2000, he was recognized with a Houston County honor, the Sally Kinneberg Memorial Environmental Award. Sally Kinneberg was a hard worker for conservation, Meiners said. “I liked her,” he noted. “If she had something to get done, she got it done.

Always at work on things he believed in, Meiners says that carried over into his church life. “I spent 15 years as chairman of the St. John’s Lutheran Church council,” he remembered.

Township and county duties always called, and Meiners explained how he approached them. “I didn’t care what the party was, that didn’t mean a thing to me. I worked with the individual. I loved working with Virgil Johnson… there was an honest man. Johnson served as Minnesota State Representative during the time when Meiners was chairman of the Houston County Township Board. He served in that position for 13 years.

Partly for his work on the E-911 project, in 2001 Meiners was named as a finalist for statewide Township Leader of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Townships. It’s a high honor, since there are around 1,700 townships in the state.

Glenn lost is wife Gladys who was by his side for his time and was always supportive of him.

“My wife had polio in ‘52…“ Meiners mentioned. “The doctor said she’d never walk again, but she was a fighter. She walked, and more than that, we traveled the world together.”

Glenn said it is the fighting spirit and the neighborly assistance that got him through the hard times that led to him being involved in township government.

“You just give back, that’s what you do,” Meiners said.

Meiners is proud of he and his late wife Gladys being named as Outstanding Senior Citizens in 2012.

“That was quite an honor for both of us,” he recalled.

Meiners chooses to remember the good times and good people that he’s met along the way during seven decades of service.

“You don’t dwell on the tough times, but I’ve got to see a lot, and learned a lot. I’ve enjoyed myself,” Meiners concluded.