Meiners and Jergenson are this year’s AAA winners

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

AAA winners from Caledonia are Thomas Jergenson and Alyssa Meiners.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

This year’s AAA winners (Arts, Academics and Athletics) are proud to represent Caledonia and always do so to the fullest.

“I’ve always tried to represent where I am from in everything I do,” said Thomas Jergenson who is the male representative this year. “I try to represent the school in the best way possible whether its sports, schoolwork or the arts.”

Echoing those sentiments is Alyssa Meiners.

“It’s nice to be recognized for being dedicated to not just athletics, but to be recognized for putting in the effort in the classroom too,” Meiners said.

The pair agreed it isn’t an easy thing juggling all three legs of the AAA stool.

“I’ve always felt responsible to be the best I can be,” said Meiners. “Being recognized for that makes me feel so grateful that I’m being appreciated for my hard work.”

Meiners and Jergenson will next compete on the regional level and if they are chosen from that level will compete against AAA students from across the state.

Best of the best

“Alyssa is the real deal,” said principal Mary Morem of her AAA nomination. “You can always count on her for any job. Perhaps the thing that stands out about Alyssa the most is she’s always willing to take other students under her wing and do whatever it takes to help others. I know she’ll do fine whereever she goes.”

Morem said of Jergenson “Thomas is a kid that is a real hard worker. He probably isn’t paid enough attention to or given enough gratitude for his efforts on the court but he is always willing to go above and beyond and he does things to the extreme and he never complains.”

Alyssa is the daughter of Todd and Angie Meiners and Thomas is the son of Mike and Deb Jergenson.

Thomas plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and study crop soil science.

Meiners is undecided between Augustana and UW-River Falls. She plans on majoring in speech pathology.

In Caledonia, Meiners is involved in student council, leadership group, knowledge bowl, national honors society, jazz choir, choir, basketball, volleyball and softball.

Jergenson is involved in student council, knowledge bowl, choir, jazz choir, back pack program, basketball, football and track. He is also an eagle scout.