People First, Caledonia, has been putting people first for nearly three decades

People First fundraiser proceeds were donated to ICAN and ABLE. Tim Brunson, president of People First of Houston County presents a check in the amount of $350 to each organization, ICAN participant, Jerry Kurtz and ICAN staff Joni Twite

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

With the turmoil in the world currently, it’s hard to see where “people first” is still a priority.

But that’s not the case in Houston County.

People First continues to promote self-advocacy, looking at the “person first” and not the disability.

People First helps members of the community work toward: solving problems, making decisions, speaking for themselves, knowing rights and responsibilities and contributing to the community.

Since 1991

People First of Caledonia was organized in 1991 with the help of program director Celia Fluekiger.

The group intially met monthly. A People First advisor and co-advisor were appointed to assist the group with actively participating in community events as well as expanding knowledge and ideas of how to make the most of the meetings and resources the group has.

Danielle Burg and Troy Eggen assist the group in planning meetings and deciding what other areas they would like to work on.

In the past two years, People First has expanded its horizons to include: holding elections to correspond with the November election, meetings the third Thursday of each month and increased membership from 10 members to over 20.

The group is also an active part of Caledonia Green, annually planting and caring for beds along Old Highway Drive.

Fundraisers have been held and money has been raised for: flower boxes and plants each year in front of ABLE, planting a garden at one of the members’ homes to donate produce to people at Golden Ages and Loretto Heritage Haven and contributed income used for tandem bike bought by ABLE. They also sold candy as a fundraiser for ARC.

People First have a full agenda for the future as well.