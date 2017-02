Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Snow Days Court was announced. The Snowdays Challenge and Coronation is on Thursday, Feb. 16 in the morning. Representing their respective classes are seniors Hayley Vonderohe and Mitchell Bechtel, sophomores Kourtney Olson and Mick Bullerman, juniors Tyanna Horstman and Walker Spier, and freshmen Haley Jennings and Noah King.