Warrior gymnasts against La Crescent

Vault:

Emma Ranzenberger: 7.05

Brianna Johnson: 7.15

Becky Meyer: 6.85

Kourtney Olson: 7.35

Rachel Welsh: 7.4

Total: 28.95

“Emma Ranzenberger was back in action after healing from painful shin splints. Running hard, Emma earned a 7.05 with her front handspring vaults. During practice we will be working on her under arm sweep on the board and making the block on top of the apparatus come from her shoulders and not from a planch. Emma has clean lines, waist up; we just need to clean up her lower half by squeezing her bum (which pulls her in a hollow position) and keeping her legs straight and glued together,” said head coach Jess Wiese.

“Kourtney Olson earned a 7.35 with her front handspring vaults. When performing her front handsprings, Kourtney sprints down the runway, hits the board hard but forgets to underarm sweep,” Wiese said. “This creates some danger because when bringing her hands to the apparatus, she drops low and has hand placement near the black line (front of the vault) instead of the desired back side of the tongue (a good foot). When blocking off of the vault, this then brings her bum really close to the backside of the apparatus. By making this small change, in her front handspring vaults (underarm sweep), Kourtney’s score will skyrocket, making the possibility of skill progression more feasible.

“Becky Meyer competed a half-on. Brianna Johnson and Rachel Welsh competed front handsprings, respectively,” Wiese said.

Bars:

Kourtney Olson: 2.0

Becky Meyer: 2.0

Rachel Welsh: 5.35

Brianna Johnson: 3.775

Total: 13.125

“Becky Meyer made some big changes to her bar routine. Competing a pull over, back hip circle, climb up, long hang pull-over (with spot), to a under swing dismount gave Becky experience on the high bar,” said Wiese. “By perming a crawl up, (not a skill) Becky only had 4 skills in her routine and not the required 5. Also, receiving spot on the long hang lost her five tenths. Yes, Becky only earned a 2.0 on her bar routine, but when you put it in perspective on gaining high bar competition experience, the score don’t matter. I am very proud of Becky for getting out of her comfort zone and leaping to high bar. With a little more practice, squat ons and long hang pullovers will become a piece of cake.

“Rachel Welsh was our high score on bars with a 5.35. With few pauses and extra tap swings, Rachel competed a great bar set,” Wiese said. “Kip, back hip circle, squat on, long hang kip, back hip circle, tuck flyaway. During the next few practices we will be focusing on adding another long hang kip on high bar to get a back to back requirement. With time and patience, Rachel’s drive and persistence will have her swinging big skills on bars.”

Beam:

Becky Meyer: 6.1

Kourtney Olson: 5.8

Brianna Johnson: 6.4; 5th place;

1 conference point

Emma Ranzenberger: 6.025

Rachel Welsh: 5.0

Total: 24.325

“Brianna Johnson earned a 6.4 on beam; giving her a 5th place finish and one conference point. Brianna has become so solid and confident on this event,” said Wiese. “She is very fun to watch because she extends fully; thus creating beautiful lines. During practice we have been focusing on our jumps and leaps on the balance beam. Brianna has excelled by showing great height and perfect shape. Now that Brianna has been competing great sets, we can now push for the more difficult skills, such as back walkovers and back tuck dismounts.”

Floor:

Alissa Johnson: 5.425

Rachel Welsh: 5.775

Brianna Johnson: 5.85

Becky Meyer: 7.35

Kourtney Olson: 7.325

Total: 24.325

“Alissa Johnson competed varsity for the first time this past Tuesday. Showing grace and nice lines, Alissa scored really well,” said Wiese. “I am very proud of Alissa with how she was able to perform when the pressure of varsity competition was put on her shoulders.”

All-Around:

Rachel Welsh: 23.525

Brianna Johnson: 23.175

Kourtney Olson: 22.475

Becky Meyer: 22.3

Team:

Varsity:

Caledonia: 92.7; 2nd

La Crescent: 121.875; 1st

JV:

Caledonia: 57.05; 2nd

La Crescent: 91.35; 1st