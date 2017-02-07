Warrior gymnasts doing a great job

The Warrior gymnastics team lost to Stewartville, but the coaches were proud of the results.

“The girls did a great job,” said head coach Jess Wiese. “Every meet we keep improving. This is our highest team score to date. We are still missing a lot of our key performers to family vacations and illness.”

Vault:

Brianna Johnson: 6.65

Becky Meyer: 6.65

Kourtney Olson: 7.0

Rachel Welsh: 7.1

Alissa Johnson: 7.5

Total: 28.25

“Rachel Welsh competed two solid front handspring vaults this past Thursday against Stewartville,” said Wiese. “Rachel’s speed while running down the vault runway is amazing. She has such great power on this event. Placing her hands on the front of the table makes the back end of her vault come backing into the apparatus. Along with getting judged on the vault appartaus, gymnasts are also graded on how far they are able to propel themselves away from the vault. By adding in an underarm sweep, Rachel will be able to stretch her flight onto the vault farther back on the apparatus, thus propelling her farther away from the back side.

“Alissa Johnson also competed two solid front handspring vaults Thursday evening. Having great speed and great lines, Alissa is able to create an ample block which scores well. Taking a few steps on the landing, Alissa has room for improvement because every tenth counts,” said Wiese. “Becky Meyer competed a half-on. Brianna Johnson and Kourtney Olson competed front handsprings, respectively.”

Bars:

April Bauer: 3.5

Kourtney Olson: 3.35

Becky Meyer: 4.35

Brianna Johnson: 4.1

Rachel Welsh: 6.0; 4th place; 2 conference points

Total: 17.95

“April Bauer competed a nice bar set,” Wiese said. “Changing up her routine, April performed a pull-over, back hip circle, squat-on, long hang pull-over (barley spotted!!) back hip circle, swing down. April’s form is so great on this event. She always has every muscle squeezed and swings fluidly. Receiving minor deductions for taking a pause before her squat-on and missing her right foot on the bar, April’s main focus will be this skill.”

“Kourtney Olson competed a full bar set. Pull-over, back hip circle, squat-on, long hang pull over (spotted), long hang pull over (spotted), back hip circle, swing down,” said Wiese. “We are all so proud of Kourtney and this routine because she has struggled getting her pull-overs to be successful during competition. This performance boosted our team bar score drastically.”

“Rachel Welsh scored big with her bar routine,” said Wiese. “Her skills were huge, her lines were tight, and her swings were fluid. Rachel’s bar routine earned her a 4th place finish and 2 conference points. For sections, Rachel has been working on a switch-kip which will meet the direction change requirement.”

Beam:

Becky Meyer: 5.225

Kourtney Olson: 6.1

Brianna Johnson: 5.7

Rachel Welsh: 5.375

Jennifer Bauer: 2.93

Total: 22.40

“Brianna Johnson competed a solid beam routine, falling only on her tuck 3/4. While warming up on floor, Brianna bent her hand back on her back handsprings causing extreme forearm pain,” said Wiese. “Due to this injury, we watered down Brianna’s back handspring on floor to a back walkover and her back walkover series on beam to handstands. With rest and ice, Brianna will be back to full force next week.

“Becky Meyer had gorgeous lines during her beam routine,” Wiese said. “Adding in new jumps, Becky scored really well (leap, tuck 3/4; wolf jump, sissone, and wolf 3/4) even with a fall on her first forward roll in her tumbling series. Becky’s routine is very eye catching because she exudes confidence and hits the perfect height and shape of her jumps. For sections we would love to put in her front walkovers, which we have been working on off and on.”

“Jennifer Bauer had a rough set but she was able to power through. Falling on every skill, Jenni didn’t get any credit for her skills. These days and routines are so hard, but they are what makes the good ones even better.”

Floor:

Alissa Johnson: 5.8

Rachel Welsh: 6.2

Brianna Johnson: 6.05

Becky Meyer: 7.25; 5th place; 1 conference point

Kourtney Olson: 7.125

Total: 26.63

“Becky Meyer had a beautiful floor routine earning her a 5th place finish and one conference point,” Wiese said. “During our last practice, we have been focusing on getting our jumps to the next level and beefing up our tumbling passes. Becky already has great jumps and amazing front tumbling. With time and practice, Becky’s back tumbling will also be rise to the high level.”

“Kourtney Olson competed a nice routine,” said Wiese. “During warm-ups her new first pass (round-off, back handspring, back handspring, back tuck) didn’t warm-up the greatest so we decided to pull it for safety reason. Competing a round-off back handspring, back tuck, Kourtney didn’t run hard enough and landed short and put her hand down.”

All-Around:

Rachel Welsh: 24.68

Brianna Johnson: 22.5

Becky Meyer: 23.48

Kourtney Olson: 23.58

Team:

Varsity:

Caledonia: 95.225

Stewartville: 123.825

JV:

Caledonia: 61.4

Stewartville: 92.85