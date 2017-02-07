Warriors are well represented at National Signing Day

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Seven student athletes signed letters of intent with their respective colleges and respective sports. The students did so in front of family, fans and faculty at Caledonia HS on Wednesday, Feb. 1. From left to right: Nick Loging – Augustana – football, son of Keith and Karen Loging; Ben McCabe – Winona State – football, son of Cathy McCabe and Dan McCabe; Madison Zehnder – RCTC – soccer, daughter of Kurt and Emily Zehnder; Abby Bauer – RCTC – basketball, daughter of Brian and Kim Bauer; Brandon Robley – St. Thomas – football, son of Don and Bonnie Robley; Sam Schroeder – Luther College – volleyball, daughter of Jason and Melissa Schroeder; and Zeke Ott – UND – football, son of Carrie McNamer, Mike and Nicole Ott. Congratulations to all of our student athletes. You make the Warriors proud.