Warriors defeat the Trojans

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Owen King lifts over the Trojan defender.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

In most years, when the Warriors of Caledonia play the Trojans of Rushford-Peterson it is a hard-fought battle.

This year, however, the Trojans are down a bit from previous rivalry years so the win was a rather easy one for the Warriors to achieve.

The boys basketball team handled the Trojans, winning 64-51 on their home court.

The King brothers led the way for the Warriors with little brother Noah scoring 23 while junior Owen added 19 points in the win.

Marten Morem had 10 points, and Jordan Burg and Andrew Goergen each had six points.

The win brings the Warriors’ conference mark to 9-0 and their overall record to 13-4.

The Warriors put up 101 points against La Crescent doubling their score, 101 to 49 in an easy win.

Information and stats from the game were not available.

This week:

The Warrior boys will be at Cotter on Friday, Feb. 10. The Warriors will make up a rescheduled game against Southland on Thursday, Feb. 9. They will host the game.