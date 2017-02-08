Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 27, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $124,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Dale R. Webber and Marcia L. Webber, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Solstice Capital Group Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 14, 2005 Houston County Recorder

Document Number: 240554

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: September 09, 2008

Recorded: January 14, 2010

Document Number: 259922

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: US Bank National Association as Trustee successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association as Trustee successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2007-RP1

Dated: June 04, 2012

Recorded: June 18, 2012 Houston County Recorder

Document Number: A270091

And Corrective Assignment Recorded:

June 27, 2016 Houston County Recorder

Document Number: A284791

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1003316-0000254110-5

Lender or Broker:

Solstice Capital Group Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Houston

Property Address: 531 S 2nd St, La Crescent, MN 55947-1229

Tax Parcel ID Number: 250431000

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Two (2), Block Eighty Five (85), of La Crescent Plat of the City of La Crescent, according to the county recorder for Houston County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $134,308.38

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Courthouse, 306 South Marshall Street, Suite 1100, Caledonia, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2017, or the next business day if September 29, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 31, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: US Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, INC., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-RP1

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035401F02

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 8, 15, 22,

March 1, 8, 15, 2017

649545