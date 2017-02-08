Notice of Public Hearings – HOUSTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

That an application has been made by Shawn Kiecker (applicant) 1380 Homer Road, Apt 107, Winona, MN 55987 and Lois Davy Revocable Trust (landowner) 13268 County 24, Brownsville, MN 55919, for an Interim Use Permit for a Temporary Farm Dwelling (Section 14 0110.1404, Subdivision 1, Subsection 6) in Brownsville Township on following premises, to-wit:

The Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter all in Section 8, Township 102, Range 4, Houston County, Minnesota.

Said applicants standing and making application are as applicant and fee owner of said described lands.

A hearing on this application will be held at the Houston County Justice Center basement, City of Caledonia, Minnesota, 55921 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

All persons having an interest in the matter will be given the opportunity to be heard relative to the granting or denying of said application.

HOUSTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

By Aaron Lacher

Zoning Administrator

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 8, 2017

650405