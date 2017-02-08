Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HOUSTON
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 28-PR-17-55
In Re: Estate of Bruce Knutson,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Houston County Courthouse, 304 South Marshall, Caledonia, Minnesota 55921, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Cathleen M. Knutson, whose address is 5112 County Rd 3, Hokah, Minnesota 55941, and Kent T. Knutson, whose address is 11847 Ridgeview Rd, Hokah, Minnesota 55941, as personal representatives of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 23, 2017
BY THE COURT
Carmaine Sturino
Judge of District Court
Darlene Larson
Court Administrator
Timothy A. Murphy (MN# 76594)
Hammell & Murphy PLLP
PO Box 149
Caledonia Minnesota 55921
Telephone: (507) 725-3361
Facsimile: (507) 725-5627
Published in
The Caledonia Argus
February 8, 15, 2017
649990