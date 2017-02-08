Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 28-PR-17-55

In Re: Estate of Bruce Knutson,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Houston County Courthouse, 304 South Marshall, Caledonia, Minnesota 55921, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Cathleen M. Knutson, whose address is 5112 County Rd 3, Hokah, Minnesota 55941, and Kent T. Knutson, whose address is 11847 Ridgeview Rd, Hokah, Minnesota 55941, as personal representatives of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 23, 2017

BY THE COURT

Carmaine Sturino

Judge of District Court

Darlene Larson

Court Administrator

Timothy A. Murphy (MN# 76594)

Hammell & Murphy PLLP

PO Box 149

Caledonia Minnesota 55921

Telephone: (507) 725-3361

Facsimile: (507) 725-5627

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 8, 15, 2017

649990