Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HOUSTON

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 28-PR-17-58

In Re: Estate of

Herman O Bunge,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated January 30, 1989. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Glenn A. Bunge, whose address is 9183 County 2, Eitzen, MN 55931 and Eugene H. Bunge, whose address is 800 Parkview Dr #1002, Hallandale FL 33009 to serve as the personal representatives of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 20, 2017

/s/ Darlene L. Larson,

Registrar

/s/ Susan M. Kasten,

Court Administrator

Timothy A. Murphy (MN# 76594)

Hammell & Murphy PLLP

PO Box 149

Caledonia Minnesota 55921

Telephone: (507) 725-3361

Facsimile: (507)725-5627

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 8, 15, 2017

650422