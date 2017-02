Crooked Creek Township will hold its Board of Audit, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 8:00 pm at the Freeburg School during the regularly scheduled monthly Board of Supervisors meeting. This is preparation for the Annual Meeting scheduled for March 14th, 2017 at 8:15 pm.

Andre Moen- Clerk

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

February 8, 15, 2017

