Everyone invited to “week zero” event

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Robotics team expects 18 additional schools to attend the Seven Rivers Robotics Coalition “Week Zero Event.”

The school, for the first time in its existence, will host area robotics teams and their robots as they are given their first chances to see what the teams have been working so hard to build in action in the Steamworks course.

“We’ll have a full size field with FMS to practice and play ‘Steamworks’” said Warrior Robotics head coach James Larson.

Teams will be given practice time on Saturday with matches on Sunday.

“Teams will have the chance to work out any bugs in their programming or robots on Saturday,” Larson noted.

There will be a concession stand and everyone is invited to attend the event, as it is free and open to the public.

It will be held at the Caledonia MS/HS.

On Saturday the pits and field open at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

On Sunday, load in is at 10:30 a.m. and the pits open at that time as well.

There will be a drivers meeting at 11:30 a.m. and noon is the opening ceremonies.

An awards ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Warrior robotics team has been working long hours on their machine bringing it up to the rules of this season’s competition.

This will be the first time the team gets to see the fruits of their labor in action.

La Crescent’s team will also be in attendance, as will Houston’s Robotics team.

Schools from the La Crosse area, as well as rural schools closer to Rochester will also be in attendance.

