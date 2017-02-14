One arrested in burglary

At approximately 1 a.m. on February 1, 2017, The Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an intruder at a residence in rural La Crescent Township. The reporting party indicated upon arriving home, he discovered someone in his garage.

As deputies were responding, the male suspect fled on foot into a wooded area. With assistance of La Crescent Police Department, officers searched for the suspect. After an extensive search, Houston County K-9, Chance, located and apprehended the suspect in a wooded area. Joshua Benjamin Welch (age 31) of La Crosse Wis., was arrested and transported to the Houston County Jail.

After further investigation, evidence was discovered that indicated Welch had also attempted to gain entry into the residence through a bedroom window.

Welch was charged in District Court with 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree burglary, Criminal Damage to Property and Fleeing on Foot.