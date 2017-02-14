Snow Days activities

Snow Days court 2017

Freshmen: Haley Jennings and Noah King; sophomores: Kourtney Olson and Mick Bullerman; juniors: Tyanna Horstman and Walker Spier; seniors: Hayley Vonderohe and Mitchell Bechtel.

Snow Days dress up

days of the week

Monday: Class Color Day

Seniors: Blue

Juniors: Grey

Sophomores: Black

Freshmen: Red

Tuesday: Twin Tuesday

Wednesday: Denim Day

Thursday: Jersey Day

Coronation/Snow Days challenge will be Thursday from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Valentines Day: (Tuesday) student council will be selling carnations and cookies.